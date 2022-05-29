French, German leaders urge Putin to hold talks with Zelensky

BERLIN • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold "direct serious negotiations" with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

During an 80-minute conversation with the Russian President, the two European leaders "insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops", the German Chancellor's office said.

Mr Macron and Mr Scholz urged Mr Putin to have "serious direct negotiations with the Ukrainian president and (find) a diplomatic solution to the conflict".

The two leaders "took positive note of the Russian President's commitment to treat captured fighters in accordance with international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, and to ensure unhindered access to the International Committee of the Red Cross".

Global food supply, which has been hit by Russia's action in Ukraine, was also discussed.

Mr Putin said Moscow was "ready" to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West lift sanctions.

The Kremlin chief also warned Mr Macron and Mr Scholz against ramping up arms supplies to Ukraine, saying they could further destabilise the situation in the pro-Western country.

Mr Putin said the difficulties in supplying grain to world markets were the result of "erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries".

"Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports," Mr Putin told Mr Macron and Mr Scholz, the Kremlin said.

"An increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which, of course, will require the removal of the relevant sanctions."

As Ukraine's Western backers were considering whether to send more arms supplies to Kyiv, Mr Putin told Mr Macron and Mr Scholz that the continuing supplies were "dangerous", warning "of the risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis", the Kremlin said.

Mr Putin also said Moscow was open to resuming dialogue with Kyiv, his office said. Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have been held both in person and via video link since the Russian military offensive began but have recently ground to a halt.

Meanwhile, Russia's capture last week of the town of Lyman - a major rail link to the east, south and west that also gives access to important road and railway bridges over the Siversky Donets River - was "likely a preliminary operation for the next stage" of Moscow's Donbas offensive, Britain's Defence Ministry said in a string of tweets.

"A bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia an advantage in the potential next phase of the Donbas offensive, when it will likely seek to advance on key Ukrainian-held cities deeper in Donetsk Oblast, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," Britain said.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Friday that Ukrainian forces may have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk - which lies on the eastern side of the river - to avoid capture after Russian troops entered it. Some 90 per cent of buildings there were damaged, he said, with 14 high-rise buildings destroyed in the latest shelling.

Russia is "trying to achieve in at least 100 days of war the goals they hoped to achieve in the first days after Feb 24", Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Friday.

Moscow has concentrated "maximum artillery, maximum reserves" in the Donbas region, he said, adding that Kyiv's forces are doing all they can with their current defences.

"If the occupiers think that Lyman and Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian," Mr Zelensky said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE