French farmers damage overseas goods as protests continue

Trucks queue in line at sunrise as French farmers block truck access to the SOCAMIL, the purchasing center for Leclerc, as part of their protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Castelnaudary, south of France, January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PARIS - French farmers damaged food products coming in on trucks from outside France, BFM TV reported on Thursday, as their nationwide protests to demand better pay and living conditions showed no signs of abating.

BFM TV showed images of what it said was fruit that had come from Spain lying damaged by the side of the A7 motorway in southern France. Many French farmers complain they are being hit by unfair competition from overseas.

Another group of farmers set off in a convoy of tractors on Thursday morning on the RN12 major road artery near Paris, as demonstrators maintained their threat of converging on the capital en masse. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top