French far-right overtakes Macron's party in EU Parliament election poll

PARIS • France's far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party jumped ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's LREM for the first time in a poll of voting intentions for the European Parliament elections in May next year.

An Ifop poll published yesterday showed the centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) with 19 per cent of voting intentions compared to 20 per cent at end-August, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen's RN - the former National Front - rose to 21 per cent from 17 per cent.

Together with the 7 per cent score of sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and 1 per cent each for "Frexit" parties led by former Le Pen associate Florian Philippot and Mr Francois Asselineau, far-right parties won a combined 30 per cent of voting intentions, up from 25 per cent at end-August.

The poll asked nearly 1,000 French people on Oct 30-31 who they would vote for if the European Parliament elections were to be held the next Sunday.

The conservative Les Republicains party led by Mr Laurent Wauquiez slipped two percentage points to 13 per cent, while the far-left France Insoumise led by Mr Jean-Luc Melenchon fell from 14 per cent to 11 per cent.

In an Odoxa-Dentsu poll released mid-September, Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen's parties were neck-and-neck at around 21 per cent, while the conservative Les Republicains came third with 14 per cent and Mr Melenchon's France Insoumise fourth with 12.5 per cent.

The European elections are shaping up to be a major battle between centrist, pro-EU parties like Mr Macron's LREM and far-right formations that want to stop immigration and globalisation.

The European Parliament elections will determine who leads the major EU institutions, including the European Commission, the bloc's civil service. The polls are also important as a bellwether of sentiment among the EU's 500 million people.

