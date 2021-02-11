French far-right leader faces trial over hate tweets

PARIS • French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was set to go on trial yesterday on charges that she broke hate speech laws by tweeting pictures of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) atrocities, a case she has slammed as a violation of her free speech rights.

The trial comes as opinion polls show Le Pen will likely face off again against President Emmanuel Macron in next year's presidential contest, after her National Rally party made its strongest showing ever in the 2017 vote.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015 - a few weeks after ISIS terrorists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris - in response to a journalist who drew a comparison between ISIS and Le Pen's party.

One picture showed the body of Mr James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by ISIS. Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, and the third, a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage. "Daesh is this!" Le Pen wrote in a caption, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

Le Pen later deleted the picture of Mr Foley after a request from his family, saying she had been unaware of his identity.

In 2018 a judge charged her as well as Gilbert Collard - a National Rally colleague who also tweeted the pictures - with circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography, or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

A trial was ordered last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (S$120,600).

Le Pen, a lawyer by training, has said she is the victim of a political witch-hunt and refused an order to undergo psychiatric tests. She was also stripped of her parliamentary immunity over the pictures.

She was set to have a prime-time TV debate today with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, which will be closely watched after critics panned her debate performance against Mr Macron before the 2017 vote.

Le Pen has another legal challenge looming, over claims that she and other party officials improperly spent millions of euros in public funds to pay their assistants while serving in the European Union Parliament.

