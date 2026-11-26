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Jordan Bardella, president of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party, listens to a question after his New Year's speech to the press in Paris, France, January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Nov 26 - French far-right leader Jordan Bardella faced fresh accusations of past antisemitic remarks on Thursday, as French media published an additional trove of comments purportedly made in chats from when he was a teenager in 2013.

The initial allegations against Bardella, the president of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, were published by investigative outlet Mediapart in September. It reported that he had made a slew of antisemitic and conspiratorial comments.

Bardella denies making antisemitic remarks.

But the latest allegations complicate the RN's efforts to broaden its support ahead of next April-May's presidential election. Party chief Marine Le Pen leads polls, and Bardella is expected to be her prime minister if she is elected.

On Thursday, Mediapart and Le Monde reported that they had gone back to the original source of the chats, who had provided a full transcript in which a young Bardella, now 31, sought to convince the source to join his far-right political movement.

The purported chats, which Reuters has not been able to independently verify, are littered with antisemitic and conspiratorial comments. Le Monde said it had authenticated the chats with Facebook owner Meta and confirmed the identity of the source.

"I reiterate my categorical denial of the remarks attributed to me by Mediapart (and) Le Monde," Bardella said in a statement, criticizing the outlets for seeking to report on a time when he was a minor. "These remarks reflect neither my ideas, nor my values, nor my convictions, either then or now."

RN spokesman Laurent Jacobelli declined to comment, pointing Reuters towards his comments on right-wing news channel CNews in which he said Bardella "did not make antisemitic remarks".

Le Pen has led a decade-long rebrand of the anti-immigrant RN, while Bardella has visited Israel to try to show the party is free of the antisemitism for which its founder, Marine's father Jean-Marie Le Pen, was convicted.

Mediapart's earlier allegations in September do not seem to have harmed the party in the polls. REUTERS