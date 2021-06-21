French far-right eyes gains in regional elections

PARIS • France went to the polls yesterday for the first round of regional elections that could see Ms Marine Le Pen's far-right party make gains and step further into the political mainstream.

The elections will see new assemblies taking office in mainland France's 13 regions and 96 departments, with Ms Le Pen's National Rally tipped to win at least one region for the first time in what would be a major coup.

Coming after a gruelling year and a half of Covid-19 lockdowns, curfews and restrictions, yesterday's vote is likely to prove dire for President Emmanuel Macron, whose party is projected to win none of mainland France's 13 regions.

Boosted by a resurgence of law-and-order issues during the campaign, despite the fact that French regions have no police powers, Ms Le Pen is hoping to capitalise on a rebrand that has seen her ditch promises of "Frexit" and inflammatory rhetoric.

"She appears less extreme in the eyes of the French, less dangerous for democracy, than she did a decade ago," said analyst Brice Teinturier from pollster Ipsos.

The best chance for Ms Le Pen's National Rally is in the south of France, the region around Marseille and Nice, where one of her lieutenants, a former conservative minister, is projected by one opinion poll as winning the race even if all other parties unite against him.

Gaining one region, for the first time ever, would give Ms Le Pen a major boost less than a year before presidential elections, and would be a slap in the face for Mr Macron, who has painted himself as a bulwark against the far-right.

"If the choice is effectively between the National Rally and the centre-right, like Mr Macron, personally I will not vote (in the presidential elections)," film director Emmanuel Barraud, 61, told Reuters outside a polling station in Paris.

Participation at midday was one of the lowest ever for a French election, at just 12.2 per cent, down from 16.3 per cent in 2015.

The far-right is also likely to do well in two other regions, around Calais in the north and in Burgundy, helped by low turnout in a country whose attention is shifting to summer holidays to forget the coronavirus pandemic.

In the north, the incumbent and front runner to become the conservatives' candidate in the presidential elections, Mr Xavier Bertrand, is facing Ms Le Pen's party spokesman and Mr Macron's justice minister.

Whether Mr Macron's party reaches the 10 per cent threshold will determine if it can force Mr Bertrand into an alliance to defeat the far-right, which would undermine his pitch as Mr Macron's opponent-in-chief next year.

Analysts say that results in many regions will be driven by local dynamics and a high abstention rate, limiting how much they should be seen as indicators for the larger political picture in France.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS