Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French ex-president Sarkozy and wife to be tried over witness tampering: Source

France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni will stand trial over alleged witness tampering in a case over funding for his 2007 election, a source said.

PARIS - France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy, his wife Carla Bruni and a paparazzi boss will stand trial in 2027 over alleged witness tampering in a case over funding for his 2007 election, a source close to the case said on Nov 24.

France’s right-wing leader from 2007 to 2012 has been embroiled in legal woes since leaving office.

In 2025, he became modern France’s first former president to go to jail over seeking illegal campaign funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in exchange for help restoring his international image.

The former head of state was freed from jail after 20 days pending his appeal, and an appeals court is to issue its ruling on Nov 30.

One of the main accusers in the case was French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, who died in Lebanon in 2025.

In 2016, he claimed he helped deliver up to €5 million (S$7.07 million) in cash from Kadhafi to Sarkozy and the former president’s chief of staff in 2006 and 2007.

But in November 2020, Takieddine suddenly retracted his incriminating statement in an interview with French media.

He later returned to his initial claims.

This prompted accusations that Sarkozy and his wife enlisted the help of paparazzi queen Mimi Marchand to pay the witness to change his mind, something they have always denied.

Bruni, a singer, is suspected of having requested a clandestine phone line in late 2019 to communicate with Marchand about the Takieddine operation.

A court will in November 2027 try Sarkozy and Bruni on charges of “criminal conspiracy with intent to commit fraud” as well as benefiting from witness tampering, the source told AFP.

Marchand stands accused of “criminal conspiracy with intent to commit fraud” as well as witness tampering.

Their lawyers did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The defendants face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of €150,000.

Sarkozy has received two definitive convictions in other cases – linked to overspending in his failed 2012 re-election bid, and later trying to extract favours from a judge.

Marchand was in 2025 handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence for blackmailing a television host, who feared the paparazzi boss would publish images of her daughter leaving police custody. AFP