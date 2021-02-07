French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

PARIS (REUTERS) - France reported 20,586 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 6), down from 22,139 the previous day.

Hospitals were treating 27,369 people for the disease, down 245 from the previous day, marking the fourth consecutive daily fall in Covid-19 hospital numbers.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care eased to 3,225, down 20 from the previous day, data showed.

The ministry reported 191 new deaths from the virus, taking France's cumulative death toll in hospitals and nursing homes to 78,794.