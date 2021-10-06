French clergy sexually abused 200,000 kids since 1950: Report

PARIS • French clergy have sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years, a major investigation released yesterday found, and its authors accused the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye for too long.

The church had shown "deep, total and even cruel indifference for years", protecting itself rather than the victims of what was systemic abuse, said Mr Jean-Marc Sauve, head of the commission that compiled the report.

Most of the victims were boys, he said, many of them aged between 10 and 13. The church not only did not act to prevent abuse but also failed to report it and sometimes even knowingly put children in touch with predators, he said.

The head of the French conference of bishops, Mr Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the church was shamed. He asked for forgiveness and promised to act.

The revelations in France are the latest to rock the Roman Catholic Church, after a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children.

The independent commission was established by Catholic bishops in France in 2018 to shed light on abuses and restore public confidence in the church at a time of dwindling congregations.

Mr Sauve said the problem was still there. He added that the church had until the 2000s shown complete indifference to victims and that it only started to really change its attitude in 2015-2016.

The Catholic Church's teaching on subjects such as sexuality, obedience and the sanctity of the priesthood helped create blind spots which allowed sexual abuse to happen, Mr Sauve said, adding that the church had to reform the way it approached those issues to rebuild trust with society.

The church must take responsibility for what happened, the commission said, and ensure reports of abuse are transmitted to the judicial authorities. It must also provide victims with adequate financial compensation, "which, despite not being sufficient (to address the trauma from sexual abuse), is nonetheless indispensable as it completes the recognition process".

Its list of recommendations included systematically checking the criminal record of any person assigned by the church to be in regular contact with children or vulnerable people, and providing priests with adequate training.

Mr Sauve said the commission identified around 2,700 victims through a call for testimony, and thousands more had been found in archives. But a wide-ranging study by research and polling groups estimated that there were 216,000 victims, and the number could rise to 330,000 when including abuse by lay members.

Mr Sauve said the scale was unprecedented, with most other investigations of the church's sexual abuses focusing on victims identified individually. There have been around 2,900 to 3,200 suspected paedophiles in the French church over the last 70 years, he added.

Mr Francois Devaux, a victim of church abuse and founder of the victims' association La Parole Liberee, told church representatives at the report's presentation: "You are a disgrace to our humanity. In this hell there have been abominable mass crimes... but there has been even worse, betrayal of trust, betrayal of morale, betrayal of children."

He accused the church of cowardice and thanked the commission, saying the report would prove a turning point: "You finally bring victims an institutional recognition of the responsibility of the church."

