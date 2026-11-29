Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 19th-century Chateau de la Cazine in central France was a restored countryside hotel when it was shut in 2023.

GUERET, France – Poised to become a luxury hotel, a chateau in central France has been reduced to an abandoned building site under investigation for nearly €40 million (S$56 million) in lost investments belonging to scores of foreign backers.

Two British developers – Alan Bird and Robin Barrasford – were charged earlier in 2026 with fraud committed by an organised group and aggravated money laundering.

They were placed under judicial supervision, with bail set at €800,000 and €250,000, respectively.

French investigators leading the case suspect the estate’s owners led a Ponzi-style scheme, using funds from new clients to pay older clients, many of whom were foreign investors.

“As 80% of the victims are outside France, many are not even aware of it,” said Valentin Simonnet, a lawyer representing about 30 investors.

Bird, 80, and Barrasford, 56, purchased the 19th-century Chateau de la Cazine and its 90ha in Noth, a village of 500 people, in December 2010.

They promised to raise €40 million to build high-end apartments with a golf course and spa.

In 2012, a hotel-restaurant was opened, and its dining room earned a Michelin star.

Then Barrasford announced in 2015 a partnership with American hotel group Wyndham and 300 hires over two years for the future resort.

But in 2016, the hotel was placed under protection of a trade court and construction stopped.

The site closed at the end of 2023 without a single apartment completed, while the search for new investors continued until 2025.

Halcyon Retreat, the company chaired by Barrasford, offered investors the chance to buy shared-ownership apartments, promising an annual return of 6% to 10% and a buyback at 150% of the purchase price after 10 years.

Bird’s lawyer, Julien Plouton, described it as “a timeshare-type system”, with the rooms bookable “for a certain number of days or weeks in the year”.

“At some point, investment funds were probably used to make sure the work continued,” he said.

Bird cannot respond to accusations of mismanagement as he “does not deal with the operational and commercial aspects” of the project, Plouton said.

“He was more involved in representation,” he said.

“They were genuinely committed to seeing this project through” before “losing control over the management of financial costs”, Plouton added.

Hundreds of potential victims

Bird, who has been authorised to live in Britain, wants “full clarity on the possible disappearance of funds” and rejects the idea of a “carefully calculated scheme”, Plouton said.

The property, valued at €2.5 million, was seized by French state services in October 2025 after being searched extensively by police and Europol investigators.

Barrasford was arrested in Marbella, Spain, on a European warrant in April, and placed under formal investigation in May.

Bird’s home in England was searched, and he was placed under formal investigation in June.

Halcyon Retreat was also liquidated in June, while the company operating the hotel shuttered in 2025.

Between 300 and 400 investors from Britain, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and “elsewhere in the world” fell victim to the scheme, lawyer Simonnet estimated, calling for them to come forward.

The accused, meanwhile, have lodged an appeal as part of the commercial proceedings, as municipal authorities demand tens of thousands of euros in development taxes and unpaid water bills.

Simonnet said he hopes “to one day see those responsible referred to the criminal court”, but noted that could be several years away. AFP