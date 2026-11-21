Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: French actor Gerard Depardieu and his lawyer Jeremie Assous walk at the courthouse, as his trial over accusation of sexual assault on two women, which prosecutors say took place during the filming of \"Les Volets Verts\", continues in Paris, France, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 21 - The Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday it had opened a judicial investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq over alleged sexual offences after a legal complaint was filed against them.

• AFP News agency reported on Friday that the men had been jointly accused of the gang rape and assault of a woman during a 2018 film shoot

• "Following a complaint filed with civil party status on May 13, 2025, a judicial investigation was opened into alleged sexual offences and is currently ongoing," the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement

• Neither Depardieu's nor Houellebecq's lawyers could immediately be reached for comment

• Depardieu, 77, on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims

• The French cinema icon, who starred in more than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac, had been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in May 2025

• Houellebecq, 70, is an award-winning French author known for novels such as Submission and Atomised, many of them controversial REUTERS