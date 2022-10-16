Francis Bacon triptych fetches $38.7m at London auction

LONDON - A triptych by British painter Francis Bacon of one of his muses sold for £24.3 million (S$38.7 million) at an auction in London on Friday.

Entitled Three Studies For A Portrait Of Henrietta Moraes, it is composed of three small canvases, each measuring roughly 35cm by 30cm.

Until now, the studies were owned by the William S. Paley Foundation, of the United States businessman who founded the CBS television network.

The 1963 work was estimated at £30 million.

Bacon's execution "has a power, a quality, a confidence that it has rarely surpassed in this format", said the auctioneers Sotheby's, which organised the sale.

Other works - by Jean Dubuffet, Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Gerhard Richter - were also put on sale on Friday by Sotheby's in London.

Another triptych by Bacon, Three Studies Of Lucian Freud, sold for US$142.4 million (S$203.1 million) in 2013 at Christie's in New York.

That sale ranked it among the 10 paintings having reached the highest prices raised at auction.

Last June, a portrait of Lucian Freud by Bacon sold in London for more than £43.3 million.

