France's president and wife file new lawsuit against US podcaster Owens

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a welcome ceremony for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as part of their state visit to France, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 10 - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a second set of defamation complaints against Candace Owens two weeks after a US court narrowed a first one, the US right-wing podcaster said late on Monday in a post on X.

• The Macrons had sued Owens and two businesses associated with her in July 2025 in a Delaware court over what they called her lie-filled "campaign of global humiliation," including the false claim that France's first lady was born a male

• In this new lawsuit, the Macrons sued over Owens's use of a Brigitte doll they called "grotesque" and said was used by the podcaster as a "prop to ridicule her appearance", according to excerpts of a court filing released by Owens

• Last month, a Delaware judge ruled that he did not have jurisdiction over Owens, who lives in Tennessee, and that the Macrons could sue Owens's companies but not her as an individual

• An official from Macron's office confirmed the presidential couple filed a lawsuit, but referred to their personal lawyer in the US, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment REUTERS