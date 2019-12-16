France's pensions commissioner resigns over salary scandal: Presidency

PARIS (AFP) - The French commissioner overseeing a controversial pensions reform that has resulted in a crippling transport strike, resigned Monday (Dec 16) after failing to disclose a high-paying private sector job while he was in government, the presidency said.

In a statement to AFP, Jean-Paul Delevoye said his credibility had been undermined by "violent attacks" by unions and opposition leaders seeking to discredit a pensions overhaul he said "is essential for France." French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Delevoye would be replaced "as soon as possible."