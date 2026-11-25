Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video screengrab shows French Navy personnel on a boat intercepting a semi-submersible vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, near the West Indies.

PARIS - The French navy intercepted a semi-submersible craft suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Atlantic Ocean, a prosecutor said on Nov 25, days after stopping a similar vessel carrying several tonnes of cocaine.

“The semi-submersible was flying no flag and was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking” when French forces intercepted it on Nov 17, said organised crime prosecutor Vanessa Perree.

No drugs were found but “the vessel’s location, lack of flag, its clandestine nature and items discovered onboard” led to the arrest of two crew members, she added.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Colombian navy and the US Joint Interagency Task Force South.

The vessel’s seizure “deals a serious blow to the drug traffickers’ logistics”, said Perree.

It was the second interception of a semi-submersible in recent weeks by Caribbean-based French forces, she said, explaining that such vessels are designed to travel low in the water, making them harder to spot or detect by radar.

On Nov 12, the French navy seized nearly 150kg of cocaine from a similar craft.

French Navy personnel on a boat intercepting a semi-submersible vessel (seen through a night-vision filter) in the Atlantic Ocean, near the West Indies. PHOTO: AFP

The rest of the cargo, amounting to several tonnes, sank along with the semi-submersible, authorities said at the time.

Four Colombians were arrested during that operation and face charges including “unauthorised importation of narcotics committed by an organised gang”.

French Navy personnel detaining the occupant of a semi-submersible vessel during its interception in the Atlantic Ocean. The Nov 17 operation was carried out in cooperation with the Colombian navy and the US Joint Interagency Task Force South. PHOTO: AFP

They have been remanded in custody, said Perree.

The two separate investigations are being overseen by the national organised crime prosecutor’s office, she added. AFP