France's Macron: 'We must speak with prudence' when commenting on risk of nuclear conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron was speaking to reporters at the end of a European Union summit in Prague. PHOTO: AFP
PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron said "we must speak with prudence", as he responded to earlier comments by US President Joe Biden in which Mr Biden said there was a risk of nuclear "armageddon" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters," Mr Macron told reporters at the end of a European Union summit in Prague.

Mr Biden had said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had brought the world closer to "armageddon" than at any time since the Cold War era Cuban Missile Crisis. REUTERS

