France's Macron warns against escalating 'words or actions' over Ukraine

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against an escalation of "words or actions", a day after President Joe Biden said Mr Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

The French leader told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means".

"If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US doesn't have a strategy of regime change but is focused on putting "unprecedented" pressure on Moscow while strongly supporting Ukraine.

Mr Biden's comments capped an emotional address in Warsaw on Saturday.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," the US leader said, before the White House clarified that Washington was not seeking regime change.

The Kremlin snapped back, saying "a head of state should stay sober".

Mr Biden earlier called Russia's leader a "butcher".

The insults "narrow the window of opportunity for normalising dialogue, so much needed now, with the current US administration", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address a pro-Ukraine rally in Washington DC on Sunday.

While Mr Biden was in neighbouring Poland, Russian shelling hit Lviv in far western Ukraine on Saturday, with television images showing firefighters battling flames near large fuel tanks.

That comes a day after Russia's military said it's focusing on taking full control of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

The Luhansk People's Republic plans to hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia, according to Interfax.