France's Macron says Le Pen should be less arrogant after she criticises EU budget talks

PARIS, Nov 26 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that far-right leader Marine Le Pen, the frontrunner in the 2027 presidential election, should be more humble after she criticised efforts to reach a deal on the EU’s next long-term budget before the vote.

The personal criticism of Le Pen was an unusual step for Macron, who typically refrains from commenting on domestic French politics while in Brussels with other EU leaders.

“Mrs Le Pen is campaigning,” Macron said. “It takes a peculiar kind of arrogance to think she’s already in charge of France’s destiny. Last I checked, she wasn’t elected.”

Le Pen earlier on Thursday accused the European Commission and Macron of trying to rush through a budget deal before the French election.

“The apparent aim is to deter us from defending France’s interests in EU budget negotiations if the French people entrust us with the responsibility of governing,” she said in a post on X.

“Our leaders should get to work putting (France) back on its feet instead of resorting to cheap political manoeuvres to prevent the French people from making their voices heard at the ballot box.”

Macron said that he was careful to take into account the presidential election and that if there was no deal by December 31, negotiations would have to resume in the second half of 2027, when his successor would be in office. But he added Le Pen should not act as if she already was France's president, and that he would continue to do his job until the end of his term in May 2027.

“You have to be more humble when you’re campaigning, even if you already see yourself in the job,” Macron said. REUTERS