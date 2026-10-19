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France’s Macron declines interior minister’s offer to resign

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French President Emmanuel Macron said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez (second from right) should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez (second from right) should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Emmanuel Macron refused Interior Minister Laurent Nunez’s resignation after weekend riots, the Elysee said. He wants Nunez to keep command in the police and security forces.
  • The unrest was driven by anger over rising living costs, weak public services and school conditions. Nationwide protests turned violent on Oct 17, with a town hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings graffitied.
  • Further clashes hit Paris and Marseille on Oct 18. Riot police stopped attempts to ransack businesses, as Macron asked for new ways to tackle looters quickly.

AI generated

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron has declined Interior Minister Laurent Nunez’s offer to resign after widespread weekend rioting, the Elysee presidential office said on Oct 19.

The demonstrations have been sparked by public anger over rising living costs, faltering public services and also the state of schools.

Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Oct 17, with a town hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities.

More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on Oct 18, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.