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French far-right leader Marine Le Pen acknowledged she could not say whether others in her National Rally party had benefited from the leak.

PARIS – French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Nov 22 denied receiving confidential information from a civil servant suspected of leaking details of investigations to her National Rally (RN) party, while acknowledging she could not say whether others in the party had benefited.

“I have never received confidential information and I have never asked for confidential information,” Le Pen told France 2 television and France Inter radio.

The civil servant under suspicion, Hugues Moutouh, is a former senior official at the interior ministry. He has been serving as prefect of the Centre-Val de Loire region, but he said on Nov 21 he asked to be relieved of his duties.

Le Pen said on Nov 22 she did not know Moutouh personally. In response to questions about possible beneficiaries of leaked information in the RN and her inner circle, she said: “I am unable to tell you that, since the investigation is ongoing.”

The investigation was opened after a search in another case uncovered an email from a civil servant working under Moutouh at the ministry at the home of far-right figure Frederic Chatillon, who is close to the RN and its leader, a source close to the case told AFP on Nov 22.

In the e-mail addressed to her superiors, the civil servant described her questioning by the anti-corruption authorities in an investigation into suspected illegal funding of the RN’s election campaigns, the source said.

Hugues Moutouh has been serving as prefect of the Centre-Val de Loire region, but he said on Nov 21 he asked to be relieved of his duties. PHOTO: AFP

Only three people, including Moutouh, had access to this e-mail, information first reported by French newspaper Le Monde and confirmed by the source.

The allegations come five months ahead of a pivotal presidential election, with Le Pen the front runner according to opinion polls.

Le Pen was convicted of corruption in 2025 over a fake jobs scam at the European Parliament, but an appeals court shortened her ban on holding public office, enabling her to run. AFP