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French far-right leader Jordan Bardella allegedly writes “it is Zionists who head banks” and seek a “new world order with Jerusalem as a capital”.

PARIS – French far-right leader Jordan Bardella on Nov 26 faced new accusations of having made anti-Semitic remarks as a teenager in conversations online, which he denied and branded a “persecution campaign”.

The 31-year-old top ally of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen faced allegations in September that he made conspiracist comments about Jewish people on Facebook in 2013.

Bardella, tipped to become prime minister if Le Pen wins in 2027, has denied any wrongdoing when he was an activist for the National Front – now renamed the National Rally (RN).

Investigative website Mediapart and daily Le Monde on Nov 26 published what they described as more anti-Semitic comments Bardella made in private Facebook conversations with a high school acquaintance in the year he turned 18.

Bardella on Nov 26 rejected writing the comments attributed to him and denounced what he called the media’s “persecution campaign”.

Mediapart said it had already seen these comments when it broke the story in September, but had not published further excerpts to protect the identity of the outlet’s source.

The acquaintance then agreed to share the previously unpublished remarks in a bid to show Bardella was lying after he rejected the initial accusations, the investigative outlet and Le Monde said.

In these, he allegedly writes “it is Zionists who head banks” and seek a “new world order with Jerusalem as a capital”.

They said that elements in the conversations seemed to confirm Bardella as being their author, including comments about his teachers at the time as well as other details about his parents, and a stint teaching foreigners French that he also mentioned in his 2024 autobiography.

Bardella has already filed two legal complaints against Mediapart over its accusations.

Le Pen has long sought to rid the RN of the toxic legacy of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, a man convicted for anti-Semitism who once called the gas chambers of the Holocaust a mere “detail” of history.

Bardella has been instrumental in this effort, visiting Israel in 2025 – the first such trip by a French far-right leader – in a bid to demonstrate the RN’s new credentials. AFP