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PARIS – French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Nov 27 she backed far-right leader Jordan Bardella following new allegations that her protege made anti-Semitic remarks as a teenager, which he denies.

Her support came a day after investigative website Mediapart and newspaper Le Monde published what they described as further anti-Semitic remarks by the 31-year-old in private Facebook conversations in the year he turned 18.

Bardella, who is the president of Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party and is tipped to become prime minister if she wins in 2027, faced similar accusations in September.

He has denied making any such comments

Asked at a press conference whether Bardella still had her full confidence, Le Pen, the current front runner in the presidential race, replied: “Yes... I have the advantage of being clear and decisive.”

Sitting alongside Le Pen, Bardella accused Le Monde of republishing Mediapart’s September findings and the investigative website of harassing people in his circle and those who knew him as a minor.

“The evidence presented by Le Monde is merely a carbon copy of the evidence put forward by Mediapart, which has been discredited in recent weeks by the retraction of one of their sources,” he said.

Mediapart said it had seen the comments when it first broke the story in September but had witheld further excerpts to protect the identity of the outlet’s source.

After Bardella denied the initial allegations, the acquaintance agreed to share the unpublished remarks to show he was lying, Mediapart and Le Monde said.

In these, Bardella allegedly wrote “it is Zionists who head banks” and seek a “new world order with Jerusalem as capital”.

Bardella has already filed two legal complaints against Mediapart.

Le Pen has sought to rid the RN of the legacy of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, a man convicted for anti-Semitism who once called the gas chambers of the Holocaust a mere “detail” of history.

Bardella has been instrumental in this effort, visiting Israel in 2025 – the first such trip by a French far-right leader – to demonstrate the RN’s new credentials. AFP