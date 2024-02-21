France's Attal promises new price law to appease angry farmers

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal speaks during a press conference to answer to farmers protesting over pay, tax and regulation, at the Hotel Matignon, in Paris, France, February 21, 2024. ALAIN JOCARD/Pool via REUTERS
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal speaks during a press conference to answer to farmers protesting over pay, tax and regulation, at the Hotel Matignon, in Paris, France, February 21, 2024. ALAIN JOCARD/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 04:55 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 04:40 PM

PARIS - The French government will prepare by the summer a new law to better safeguard farmers' income and strengthen their position in negotiations with retailers and consumer goods companies, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal made the announcement on updating the so-called Egalim law in his latest speech aimed at easing tensions with angry farmers, ahead of the annual Salon de l'Agriculture farming trade fair that starts this weekend.

While some local grievances vary, farmers' protests, also seen in other European countries including Belgium, Greece and Germany, have exposed tensions over the impact on farming of the EU's drive to tackle climate change, as well of opening the door to cheap Ukrainian imports to help Kyiv's war effort.

In France, farmers had largely suspended their protests, following weeks of actions that included blocking highways, after Attal on Feb.1 promised new measures.

But the farmers, who say they are not being paid enough and are choked by taxes, green rules and face unfair competition from abroad, have been pressing the government to show the first results of the emergency measures before the trade fair.

President Emmanuel Macron and his government are also wary of farmers' growing support for the far right ahead of the European Parliament elections in June. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top