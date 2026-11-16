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France, UK to host December conference on Russian shadow fleet

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BRUSSELS, Nov 16 - France and Britain will hold a conference on December 4 on tackling Russia's "shadow fleet", France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

"I will host in Paris on December 4, at the request of the President of the Republic, an international conference dedicated to the fight against the Russian shadow fleet," Barrot told reporters at a monthly EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine and aimed at cutting its oil revenue have spawned a fleet of often ageing and unregulated vessels helping Moscow keep its crude exports flowing.

EU naval forces last week boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet crude tanker in Mediterranean, its foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Nov. 15 REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.