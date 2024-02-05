France to summon Russia's ambassador: Diplomatic source

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne looks on as he meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not seen), amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the new headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in the east of Cairo, Egypt February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS - France will summon Russia's ambassador on Monday, said a French diplomatic source, after the death of two French humanitarian workers following a Russian strike in Ukraine last week, and what Paris said was an upsurge in Russian disinformation targeting France.

Two French volunteer aid workers were killed and another three wounded in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Feb 1 in what Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne described as an act of "barbarity".

"France will reiterate its condemnation of the Russian strikes," said the diplomatic source.

"It will also denounce an upsurge in disinformation targeting France," added the source. REUTERS

