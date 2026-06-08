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France to review 70,000 allegations of violence against minors after girl's death

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French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Paris following a working meeting with France's chief prosecutors, whom he asked to re-examine complaints concerning child victims following the Lyhanna case and the discovery of the 11-year-old girl's body near Fleurance, as well as revelations concerning accusations of rape of minors - some of which were subsequently dismissed - made against the suspect, France, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Paris following a working meeting with France's chief prosecutors, whom he asked to re-examine complaints concerning child victims following the Lyhanna case and the discovery of the 11-year-old girl's body near Fleurance, as well as revelations concerning accusations of rape of minors - some of which were subsequently dismissed - made against the suspect, France, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

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PARIS, June 8 - French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he had told public prosecutors to review 70,000 ongoing allegations of violence against minors, after an outcry over the death an 11-year-old girl.

• The girl's death caused outrage after authorities said they had not acted on previous child rape allegations against the main suspect.

• The case marked a "terrible failure from the state, and of the justice system," Darmanin said.

• Prosecutors had to review all formal complaints filed with authorities across the country by July 14 as "an absolute priority," he added.

• Asked if he would resign, Darmanin said: "If any shortcomings are identified, I will take responsibility and propose disciplinary actions ranging from a reprimand to dismissal."

• Lawmakers across the political spectrum said the case highlighted the justice system's failure to protect women and children from sexual violence. REUTERS

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