France to provide UNRWA funding ensuring right conditions are met - foreign ministry

Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 09:55 PM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 09:55 PM

PARIS - France will provide over 30 million euros ($32.41 million) to United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA this year to support its operations amid the devastating war in Gaza, said the foreign ministry in Paris.

"We will make our contributions while ensuring that the conditions are met for UNRWA to fulfil its missions in a spirit devoid of incitement to hatred and violence", Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told journalists.

He did not say when the next payment to the agency would be made. According to the usual quarterly schedule, the next tranche is due in April. REUTERS

