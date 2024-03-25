France to mobilise more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal attends a \"national tribute\" ceremony for late French politician and admiral, Philippe de Gaulle, son of Charles de Gaulle, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France on March 20, 2024. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 10:40 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 10:35 PM

PARIS - France will increase the numbers of soldiers for its 'Operation Sentinelle' unit, which deals with handling terrorist threats, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Attal said an extra 4,000 members of the military would be put on standby for the Sentinelle division, on top of the 3,000 military staff already on deployment for Sentinelle, which guards sites such as railway stations, places of worship, schools and theatres across the country.

On Sunday, the French government raised its terror alert warning to its highest level following the Friday night shootings on Moscow. REUTERS

