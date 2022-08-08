France to give vitamins to beluga whale stranded in River Seine

RENNES (France) • The French authorities were preparing on Saturday to give vitamins to a beluga whale that swam way up the River Seine, as they raced to save the malnourished creature which has so far refused food.

The visibly underweight whale was first spotted last Tuesday in the river that flows through Paris to the English Channel. On Saturday, it had made its way to around 70km north of the French capital.

"It's quite emaciated and seems to be having trouble eating," said Ms Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, a senior police official in the Eure department in Normandy, which is overseeing the rescue operation.

Rescuers had tried feeding it frozen herring and then live trout, but it did not seem to accept either, she said.

It is hoped that injecting the animal with vitamins will stimulate its appetite, she said.

The authorities were deciding whether to keep the animal in the waterway so it could regain its appetite or guide it back towards the sea, she said, adding that no decision has yet been taken.

She said that small spots had appeared on its pale skin, but that scientists had not yet determined whether these were a natural occurrence because of the fresh water or signs of health difficulties.

Belugas are normally found only in cold Arctic waters, and while they migrate south in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far.

An adult can reach up to 4m in length.

It is only the second recorded sighting of a beluga in a French river since 1948, when a fisherman in the estuary of the Loire river found one in his nets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE