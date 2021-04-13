France to ban short domestic flights in bid to cut carbon emissions

PARIS • French lawmakers have voted to abolish domestic flights on routes than can be covered by train in under 21/2 hours, as the government seeks to cut carbon emissions while the air travel industry reels from the pandemic.

The measure is part of a broader climate Bill that aims to lower French carbon emissions by 40 per cent in 2030 from 1990 levels, though activists accuse President Emmanuel Macron of watering down earlier promises in the draft legislation.

The vote last Saturday came days after the government said it would contribute to a €4 billion (S$6.38 billion) recapitalisation of Air France, more than doubling its stake in the flag carrier, to shore up its finances after over a year of Covid-19 travel curbs.

Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher dismissed criticism from the aviation industry that a pandemic recovery was not the time to ban some domestic flights, and said there was no contradiction between the bailout and the climate Bill.

"We know that aviation is a contributor of carbon dioxide and that because of climate change we must reduce emissions," she told Europe 1 radio. "Equally, we must support our companies and not let them fall by the wayside."

Air traffic may not return to pre-Covid-19 crisis levels before 2024, McKinsey has forecast.

Last Saturday night's vote in the National Assembly was the first. The Bill will go to the Senate before a third and final vote in the Lower House, where Mr Macron's ruling party and allies dominate.

REUTERS