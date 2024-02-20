France summons Russian ambassador after Navalny's death

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a vigil in memory of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny,in Rome, Italy, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Updated
Feb 20, 2024, 08:42 PM
Published
Feb 20, 2024, 08:40 PM

PARIS - France has summoned the Russian ambassador to Paris following the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports.

The Russian ambassador was summoned on Monday, the ministry said. Germany also summoned Russia's ambassador in Berlin on Monday over Navalny's death.

Navalny, 47, died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

Western countries and Navalny's supporters say Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. The Kremlin has denied involvement and says that Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top