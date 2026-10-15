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France sees risk of violence in weekend protests, PM says

French police apprehend a protester amid clashes during a demonstration by French high school and university students in Paris as part of a nationwide protest movement led by students, supported by teachers, school parents and labour unions, demanding better school conditions and concrete measures, France, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

PARIS, Oct 15 - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday that authorities feared unrest during protests planned for the weekend and the wave of demonstrations to hit France no longer resembles a student movement but "a movement of urban violence."

High school students have for weeks called for better educational conditions and hundreds of demonstrations have been called for Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of the Yellow Vest protests that paralysed the country in 2019.

• Student leaders are meeting government officials at the education ministry on Thursday afternoon

• Lecornu and his government have said the students' grievances are legitimate

• "We are in an atmosphere of perma-crisis: wars, inflation, and issues surrounding purchasing power," Lecornu told reporters. REUTERS