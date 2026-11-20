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France seeks UN Security Council meeting after strikes in Kyiv

PARIS, Nov 20 - France has called for a meeting of the UN Security Council after the latest Russian strikes in Kyiv, the foreign minister said on Friday.

Ukrainian officials said eight people died in Russian missile strikes overnight.

On Thursday, the Dutch government summoned the Russian ambassador after the country's embassy in Kyiv was slightly damaged when a projectile landed near the building.

The Austrian embassy in Kyiv was also hit.

No staff in either embassy were harmed.

"Russia will have to answer for this," Jean-Noel Barrot wrote in a post on social media platform X. REUTERS