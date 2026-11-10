France searches Ritz, Villa Windsor in probe of the late Al Fayed

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PARIS, Nov 10 - French authorities searched the Ritz Hotel and Villa Windsor in Paris and the Villa Sainte-Therese in Saint-Tropez, with British investigators present, as part of an investigation opened after complaints alleging sexual misconduct by the late Mohamed Al Fayed, the Paris public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

• The late Egyptian billionaire, who owned the Ritz in Paris and Harrods department store in London before his death in 2023, has been accused of sexual abuse by women who had been employed as his personal assistants, the office said.

• Several people were temporarily placed in police custody following their questioning, and investigators seized digital material during the searches, it said.

• Investigators have also questioned several victims, it said, adding the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted in coordination between French and British authorities.

• "The investigation into those who may have facilitated Mohamed Al Fayed's offending is one of the largest and most complex the Met is currently undertaking," said a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police.

• "Seven suspects have so far been interviewed under caution on suspicion of offences including aiding and abetting rape and sexual assault, assisting the commission of sexual offences, and human trafficking for sexual exploitation," added the Metropolitan Police.

• The Metropolitan Police also said detectives have additionally submitted a full evidential file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for a charging decision relating to a further suspect, who is alleged of committing two indecent assaults on two women in London.

• Harrods, which Al Fayed sold in 2010 to an investment vehicle of the Qatar royal family, apologised in 2024 after more than 20 women told the BBC that the billionaire had sexually abused them, with some alleging rape. The Ritz condemned the alleged behaviour.

• Several media organisations had reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Al Fayed in the past, though some women said they did not feel comfortable coming forward until after his death.

• In 2009, prosecutors decided not to charge Al Fayed over a claim that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old in his store, saying there was no realistic prospect for his conviction.

• Representatives for the Al Fayed family could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter. REUTERS