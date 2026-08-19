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France says West Bank violence justifies its sanctions against Israeli minister Ben-Gvir

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FILE PHOTO: Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir walks inside the Knesset, on the day U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir walks inside the Knesset, on the day U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo

PARIS, Aug 19 - French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned on Wednesday violence in the West Bank by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, and added that this justified France's recent sanctions against Israel's far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

• "What is happening today in the West Bank is utterly disgraceful and should fill us all with revulsion," Barrot wrote on X.

• "This is why we have sanctioned Israeli minister Ben-Gvir, whose recent comments are unacceptable and inhuman," added Barrot.

• In May, France announced it was banning Ben-Gvir from French territory.

• Barrot reiterated that new sanctions could be implemented against Israeli settlers deemed to be involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

• In June, Britain, Canada, France and Norway announced coordinated sanctions against Israeli networks involved in financing, enabling and carrying out violence in the West Bank.

• Israel's foreign ministry rejected the June measures and said the governments imposing them had failed to control antisemitism and were fuelling it with such sanctions.

• Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled among millions of Palestinians in land captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

• Nearly all countries and a range of U.N. bodies consider that such settlements violate international law, although Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.