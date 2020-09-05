France says 22 schools close due to Covid-19

PARIS • France's education minister yesterday said 22 schools on French territory have had to shut due to the coronavirus since pupils returned to school this week, emphasising that over half of these were in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told Europe 1 radio that he was, however, pleased with how the children's return to school had progressed since Tuesday.

"It has been a rather good week, even though there are always some glitches. Over 12 million pupils returned to school in spite of the difficulties and the worries," he said.

Ten schools have closed in mainland France and 12 on La Reunion, where there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases, he added. France has some 60,000 schools nationwide.

Up to 130 classes have also been halted within schools and the minister said the authorities were checking around 250 incidents related to Covid-19 in schools every day. These are mainly linked to "factors outside school concerning people who could have been contaminated" over the summer, he said.

More than three Covid-19 cases means that the school is temporarily shut, he said.

France is currently seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases - with 7,157 new cases reported on Thursday - although the authorities have said everything will be done to avoid any new nationwide lockdown. The surge has worried France's far-flung overseas territories in the Indian Ocean, Pacific and South America, where health systems are often not as sturdy as on the mainland.

In Italy, some eight million pupils are returning to schools for the first time since March, as the country reported for the ninth time in 13 days over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Thursday was the first day that students began returning to school in Italy, mostly in private schools across the country. Most public school students will return either next Monday or on Sept 14.

Virologist Andrea Crisanti this week predicted an infection rate of 2 to 3 per cent among students, potentially resulting in as many as 240,000 new infections or nearly as many infections as having been recorded nationally since February.

