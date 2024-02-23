France’s Macron to host Ukraine summit in Paris on Monday

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (not seen) as part of a meeting on the sidelines of the entry ceremony for Missak Manouchian and his resistance comrades into the Pantheon, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will host a number of European leaders and government representatives for a meeting on Ukraine in Paris on Monday, his office said.

"Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this working meeting will be an opportunity to study ways to boost the cooperation between partners in support to Ukraine," the Elysee palace said on Thursday.

French officials say Macron is determined to send a message to Moscow that there is no "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe despite fears over continued US support. REUTERS

