Cancelled deal

France recalls US ambassador

  • Published
    44 min ago

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in a diplomatic slap intended to convey its anger over a deal forged in secrecy that saw Paris lose a multibillion-dollar submarine contract.

