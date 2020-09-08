France puts more areas on high alert as virus cases accelerate

PARIS • The French authorities have placed seven more departments covering major cities such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon on high alert as increases in Covid-19 infections accelerate.

Of France's 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are now considered "red zones" where the authorities will be able to impose exceptional measures to slow the number of new coronavirus cases.

Sunday's move came as France reported a record of nearly 9,000 daily cases last Friday, and a further 8,550 cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, when the nationwide test positivity rate increased to 4.7 per cent.

Paris and the Rhone department encompassing the south-eastern city of Lyon were the first to be placed on high alert by the government on Aug 14 after infection rates began to climb.

That prompted officials to make face masks necessary in all public spaces to slow the virus' spread, in the hope of avoiding a spike in cases that could again overwhelm hospitals as autumn approaches.

The Sante Publique France health agency, which has warned of "exponential" caseload increases, said last Saturday that 53 new clusters had been discovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number under investigation to 484.

Twelve more Covid-19 deaths were reported, for an overall toll of 30,698 since the pandemic flared last March.

Concerns over infection risks have already prompted officials to close 22 schools after cases were detected just days after students returned from the summer break last week, and dozens of individual classes have also been suspended.

And in the south-western region of Aveyron, officials announced that at a care home for the elderly, 43 residents and 11 members of staff had tested positive for the virus, with two elderly people being hospitalised.

The Council of State, France's highest administrative court, meanwhile, has slightly modified orders requiring the wearing of masks in several cities in the eastern Bas-Rhin region, including Strasbourg, and in the south-eastern Rhone region covering Lyon.

It accepted health ministry arguments that citywide orders imposing the wearing of masks were reasonable, but ordered less restrictive measures in less built-up areas in Bas-Rhin - as well as changes to the orders in Rhone to allow for the practice of sports.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE