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A woman told French investigative outlet Mediapart that Gerard Depardieu (left) digitally penetrated her while Michel Houellebecq pinned her down during a 2018 film shoot.

PARIS – French police are investigating allegations actor and convicted sex offender Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq gang-raped and assaulted a woman during a 2018 film shoot, two sources following the case said Nov 20 .

The accusation is the latest in a flurry against the 77-year-old screen icon, who on Nov 16 dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of another movie.

Depardieu is to learn next week if he will stand trial for raping another actress, Charlotte Arnould. A judge has ordered a trial, but Depardieu has rejected the allegations and appealed.

In the new case, the alleged abuse occurred in December 2018, during the shooting of Thalasso, a film starring the two men as versions of themselves directed by Guillaume Nicloux, who has been accused of complicity in the sexual abuse, one of the sources said.

The woman, an actor and dancer who was 32 at the time, told French investigative outlet Mediapart that Depardieu digitally penetrated her while Houellebecq pinned her down during one scene.

The author also imposed an oral sexual act on her without her consent while the cameras were rolling, she told the publication.

The woman’s lawyer did not wish to respond to an AFP request for comment.

Depardieu’s attorneys did not immediately respond.

AFP contacted Houellebecq via his publisher, but he did not comment.

The 70-year-old, who is among France’s most translated authors, is also under investigation for alleged incitement to discrimination in France over comments he made in 2022 about Muslims. AFP