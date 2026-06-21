France presses ahead with street music festival despite extreme heat

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Weather service Meteo-France warned that temperatures could reach as high as 41 deg C in some places.

PARIS – France went ahead with its annual street music festival on June 21 in boiling heat, with a third of the country on red alert and alcohol consumption banned in the streets.

Every year on June 21, musicians take over France, filling bars, street corners and rooftops as revellers celebrate the start of summer – as measured by the summer solstice – late into the night.

In 2026, however, the Fete de la Musique coincides with a ferocious heatwave.

A record 35 departments – roughly a third of the country – have been placed under the highest heat alert.

Weather service Meteo-France warned that temperatures could reach as high as 41 deg C in some places, as France finds itself at the epicentre of a heat anomaly also affecting southern Britain, Spain and Portugal.

While some French cities have cancelled street events, celebrations in others – including Paris, Lyon and Strasbourg – were largely going ahead.

The Louvre museum in Paris, though, announced that its planned free concert under its famous glass pyramid had been scrapped because of the heatwave.

To minimise health risks and prevent potential public disturbances, the government announced a ban on alcohol consumption in public places during the festivities in departments under red alert.

Some Parisians were in favour of the ban.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Hailey Infante, 21.

“Honestly, it’s really hot, and even a drop of alcohol can quickly go to your head.”

Nicolas Pilc was more sceptical, saying the measure would have “absolutely no effect”.

“Everyone will do whatever they want,” said the 48-year-old.

Paris street parties

The French government said it would be up to local event organisers to adapt festivities outside red-alert areas, but alcohol will not be served at state-organised events.

Bartender Mona Jaffart said her establishment would not be selling takeaway alcohol and it would “just be a normal day” inside.

In 2025, around two million people attended the June 21 street music parties in Paris alone, many of them travelling from Britain.

To ensure public safety, the authorities have deployed 4,800 police officers and gendarmes, along with 2,500 firefighters, in and around the capital.

Gatherings along the lower banks of the Seine river will be prohibited to reduce the risk of people falling into the water.

Officials warned about risks linked to swimming, after four teenagers drowned in France on June 20.

According to AFP estimates, around 53 million people in France will be affected by the heat on June 21, with a further 45 departments under orange alert.

The number of departments on red alert has reached a record high, surpassing the previous peak of 20 recorded on July 24 to 25, 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macon on social media platform X urged citizens to “look out for others”, especially the elderly, children and isolated or vulnerable people.

On June 22, 845 French schools were to be closed because of the heat, while another 1,800 have modified classroom hours to adapt to the weather.

Thirteen of the 17 regions of neighbouring Spain were on orange alert on June 21, while the northern Basque Country bordering France was on red.

The public screening of Spain’s World Cup match against Saudi Arabia in Madrid was cancelled after national weather agency AEMET forecast temperatures could reach 40 deg C in the capital.

Portugal’s weather agency placed three inland districts on orange alert, warning of temperatures of up to 42 deg C.

In Britain, the Met Office expanded its amber extreme heat warning for much of England between June 22 and June 25, forecasting that some places could reach 37 deg C. AFP