France pays tribute to slain teacher as children go back to class

PARIS • France yesterday honoured the teacher beheaded by a suspected Islamist radical as millions of students returned to class after a spate of attacks that have put the country on edge.

Schoolchildren across the country observed a minute of silence at 11am to remember Mr Samuel Paty, who was killed near his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, outside Paris, on Oct 16 just as the school holiday began.

Mr Paty had shown his class a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad for a lesson on freedom of expression, spurring an online campaign targeting him. Tensions were further heightened after President Emmanuel Macron spearheaded a campaign defending free speech and against Islamist radicalism.

Last Thursday morning, three people were knifed to death in a church in the southern city of Nice in another attack the government called an act of "Islamist" terror.

Schoolchildren - wearing masks because of the coronavirus pandemic - stood behind their desks or in schoolyards for the minute of silence. The gesture was matched by similar minutes of silence called as a show of solidarity by the authorities in Germany and Greece.

"I know your emotion after the terrorist attacks, including one in front of a school against a teacher," Mr Macron said in a message to students on his Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook channels. "Today, in class, you will pay homage to Mr Samuel Paty. We will all think of him, you and your teachers," he said, adding: "The plan of terrorism is to manufacture hatred."

Schools in France are re-opening as the country goes on maximum terror alert.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also travelled to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine to pay his respects to Mr Paty, alongside Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Prosecutors said Mr Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen man, Abdullakh Anzorov, who was spurred to act by a social media campaign by parents angry that the teacher had shown controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons. The attacker was later killed by police.

Charlie Hebdo had republished the cartoons to mark the start of the trial of suspected accomplices in the 2015 massacre of its staff by Islamist gunmen - which was delayed on Sunday for at least a week after three defendants tested positive for Covid-19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE