France passes law over tighter curbs on the unvaccinated

PARIS • More than a week after French President Emmanuel Macron shocked the nation by using a vulgarity to urge the unvaccinated to get their Covid-19 shots, Parliament passed a law that would make proof of vaccination a requirement to eat in restaurants, attend sporting events and enter public venues.

The National Assembly approved the law on Sunday by a vote of 215-58, according to the Associated Press.

The law is expected to take effect in the coming days. About one-fourth of the population will be affected, as about 75 per cent of the French population are vaccinated.

A week earlier, Mr Macron said, "The unvaccinated, I really want to p*** them off," using a French word that is more vulgar. He explained that a new and reinforced vaccine pass would make it impossible for the unvaccinated to go to restaurants, cafes and cinemas.

He made the comment just three months before the presidential elections, in a bid to capitalise on the growing public anger against the unvaccinated. Their recalcitrance, as well as a surge in cases in France, is threatening to undermine Mr Macron's success so far in tackling the pandemic.

Top men's tennis player Novak Djokovic, who earlier this week was forced to leave the Australian Open after his visa was cancelled, could now be barred from playing in the French Open after the Sports Ministry said yesterday that elite sportspeople would need to be vaccinated to perform in France. The ministry said the new vaccine pass "applies to everyone, to volunteers and to elite sportspeople, including those coming from abroad, until further notice".

France is averaging about 297,000 Covid-19 cases a day, according to a New York Times database, driven by a surge of the Omicron variant. That is an 89 per cent jump over two weeks.

The vaccination law comes as France has ruled out lockdowns, curfews or closures, unlike some other European nations.

France has bet that high vaccine and booster coverage, along with earlier restrictions it put in place, will be enough to keep the variant manageable.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said it will add a production facility for its antiviral Covid-19 pill in France as part of a plan to invest €520 million (S$800 million) in the country over the next five years, the United States drugmaker said yesterday.

The decision is part of Pfizer's strategy to boost global production of the pill paxlovid, found to be nearly 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to clinical trial data.

The investment will initially involve the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for paxlovid at a plant run by French pharmaceutical group Novasep, Pfizer said, noting that additional Novasep facilities will be added next year.

The drug obtained emergency approval from the US drug regulator last month, and is being assessed for possible authorisation in the European Union.

In the Netherlands, thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam's streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed Covid-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record.

In Hungary, over a thousand people marched in Budapest to protest against Covid-19 inoculation at a rally organised by the far-right Our Homeland Movement, which has been campaigning on a fierce anti-vaccine and anti-immigration message ahead of April 3 elections.

NYTIMES, REUTERS