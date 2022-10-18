France orders more fuel depot staff back to work as petrol crisis drags on

PARIS - The time for talking is over, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, as the government ordered more fuel depot staff back to work to try to restore petrol supplies that have been disrupted by strikes for weeks.

The government said it had requisitioned six workers at a TotalEnergies depot in Dunkirk, northern France, and would do the same at its Feyzin depot in the south-east that afternoon.

The oil company and unions representing a majority of its workers reached a pay deal including a 7 per cent increase and a bonus last Friday, but the company failed to end its dispute with the hardline CGT union, which is demanding a 10 per cent pay rise, citing inflation and huge profits made by the firm.

"The time for negotiation is over," Mr Le Maire told BFM TV, adding that it was "unacceptable" and "illegitimate" for the CGT to continue walkouts into a fourth week when a deal has been reached.

A CGT representative said workers had extended their protest on Monday at TotalEnergies' refineries at Normandy, Donges, La Mede and Feyzin, as well as the depot in Dunkirk.

The government has already requisitioned staff elsewhere, a move vehemently opposed by the CGT, which has called on other workers to join its protest.

But even so, it will take some time for petrol supplies to get back to normal. Transport Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio that petrol stations might still have problems until next week, adding: "We're still struggling."

According to government data, roughly one in three petrol stations has not been supplied normally in the last few days.

As tensions rise in the euro zone's second-biggest economy amid high inflation, strikes have spilt over into other parts of the energy sector, including at nuclear giant EDF where maintenance work crucial for Europe's power supply will be delayed.

A representative of the FNME-CGT union on Monday told Reuters that strikes were affecting work at 10 French nuclear power plants, with further maintenance delays at 13 reactors and French power production reduced by 2.2 gigawatts.

"It is vital for EDF to reach a wage deal with its unions," Mr Le Maire said on Monday, adding that an agreement was needed "as fast as possible".

He added that the utility, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, was still on track with its plans to carry out nuclear repair works before the winter.

