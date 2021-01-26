France mulls over third lockdown as cases surge

PARIS • The Covid-19 situation in France is worrying, the head of the country's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator told France Inter radio yesterday, as President Emmanuel Macron's government considers a new lockdown.

France has the world's seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll, with more than 73,000 deaths.

"It is a worrying moment. We are looking at the figures, day by day. We need to take measures pretty quickly... but at the same time, not too hastily," HAS head Dominique Le Guludec said.

Dr Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the scientific council that advises the government on Covid-19, had said on Sunday that France probably needed a third national lockdown, perhaps as early as next month's school holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the virus.

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, when asked about this on French radio yesterday, replied that no firm decision had been taken on the matter.

France is currently in a nationwide 6pm to 6am curfew in a bid to slow down the virus' spread, but the average number of new infections has increased from 18,000 per day to more than 20,000.

Mr Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, head of the Medef French business lobby group, said he would call on the government to keep as many businesses and schools open as possible in any new lockdown, to protect the economy and help children's education.

Despite the gloom, Mr Macron said yesterday that Europe as a whole was moving towards having better controls in place to curb the pandemic. "Everywhere in Europe, we are moving in the coming weeks in order to adapt our strategy to better control the pandemic," he told the Choose France investment summit.

Meanwhile, Britain is considering tightening its border controls to prevent the import of new strains of the coronavirus, which it fears may undermine the success of its vaccination programme.

"The conversation has changed about the borders," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sky News on Sunday.

"These new variants can really set us back and we need to protect ourselves against them coming in."

Options under consideration include quarantining arrivals in hotels and banning certain foreign passport holders, The Sunday Times reported, without saying how it got the information.

Mr Hancock said it is unclear whether new variants of the virus may be more resistant to the vaccine.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG