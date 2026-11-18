Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to the press at the end of the second day of the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, November 10, 2026. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 17 - French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine is part of a mission to provide training and technical support to Ukrainian soldiers in their war against Russia.

"We are not co-belligerent in Ukraine and we have no intention to be but we support the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian resistance," Barrot told France 5 television.

France has trained Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but has so far done so in France and Poland as European Union countries seek to avoid making direct conflict with Russia more likely.

Barrot was asked about a mission known as "Volia", whose existence was first reported by Radio France Internationale (RFI), which said the mission had been active since the summer of 2026.

"For a people fighting for its independence, its freedom and for democracy at the door of Europe, fighting for our security, the least we can do is to send a few training staff and operators for maintenance," Barrot added.

"It is not in any way a military operation. We are talking about maintenance operations very far from the frontline with particularly limited volumes," he added. REUTERS