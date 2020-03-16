France goes to polls despite coronavirus

PARIS • France voted in nationwide local elections yesterday, defying a health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic that could keep many voters at home.

President Emmanuel Macron, for whom the two-round election is a crucial mid-term test, has insisted the polls to choose mayors and municipal councils go ahead to assure democratic continuity in the country.

Despite fresh curbs announced last Saturday evening - including the closure of non-essential public places such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas and gyms - polling stations across the country opened at 8am local time.

Officials have insisted that voting will take place under the tightest sanitary conditions, despite widespread fear that polling stations are ideal germ-spreading venues and a particular risk for older people.

Mr Macron last Thursday said scientists had assured him "there is nothing to prevent the French, even the most vulnerable, from going to the ballot box", provided everyone observed infection prevention rules.

Municipalities have announced various measures to try to keep voters infection-free, including regular disinfection of voting booths, ensuring a safe distance between voters waiting in line and providing sanitising hand gels at entry and exit points.

A second round is scheduled to be held on March 22.

Observers say many French are bound to shun the democratic exercise over fears of contracting the virus, which has killed dozens and infected thousands more in the country alone. A recent opinion poll said that 28 per cent of potential voters in France were "concerned" about the risk posed by mingling at polling stations, which are often hosted by schools.

"It is important at this time, following the advice of scientists as we have done, to ensure the continuity of our democratic life and that of our institutions," Mr Macron said.

Some 47.7 million people are registered to vote in some 35,000 municipalities in a country where mayors and local councillors enjoy high popularity compared to other levels of government. The election will be a key test for Mr Macron, whose party swept Paris in the 2017 presidential election, but has since lost popularity in part due to its leader's perceived autocratic leadership style and lack of common touch.

Many queried the wisdom of holding the vote, with the country indefinitely closing all creches, schools and universities, banning gatherings of over 100 people, and urging residents to limit their movements.

But Interior Minister Christophe Castaner defended his government's decision, saying there were about 1,000 voters to every French polling station on average. And even if the participation rate is 60 per cent - which is high - that would mean 600 people spread over 10 to 12 hours depending on the district.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE