France, Germany seek tighter EU borders after attacks

BERLIN/PARIS • France and Germany are pushing to tighten European Union borders to head off what French President Emmanuel Macron called the "threat of terrorism" after suspected Islamist militants killed eight people in Paris, Nice and Vienna within a month.

The attacks refocused the EU's attention on religious extremism, which had fallen off the top of the political agenda after a 2017 defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group in the Middle East.

Under pressure to beef up security and reassure voters following the latest attacks, Mr Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe's troubled 26-nation Schengen zone of control-free travel over open borders urgently needed fixing.

The attacks in Nice and Vienna involved assailants who moved freely between Schengen countries.

"The threat of terrorism weighs on all of Europe. We must respond," Mr Macron said after discussing the matter with Dr Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and top officials in Brussels, the EU hub.

"To reform Schengen is to allow free movement in security," the French leader added.

Dr Merkel sided with Mr Macron in demanding stricter controls along the external frontier of the Schengen area, which brings together most EU members, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

"It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area," she said.

National security concerns, chaotic migration into the EU from the Middle East and Africa in recent years and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic have led to the re-emergence of some border controls in the Schengen zone - eroding what has been hailed as a milestone achievement in Europe's post-World War II integration.

Mr Kurz called for a more coordinated plan for dealing with foreign militants while Mr Rutte emphasised stopping "undesirable" foreign financing as a further avenue to tackle extremism.

Other ideas include imposing stricter demands on online platforms to combat extremism, setting up a special European institute to train Muslim imams, and being able to effectively deport people with no claim to asylum in Europe, as well as criminals and suspected extremists.

EU justice and interior ministers meet tomorrow - the fifth anniversary of coordinated attacks in Paris in which Islamist gunmen killed more than 130 people - to discuss a joint security response to the latest incidents.

Improving the sharing of security data and beefing up the bloc's border force Frontex are also on the EU's to-do list, according to their draft decision, which was seen by Reuters.

Crucially for Mr Macron, the ministerial decision includes language reinforcing EU countries' rights to temporarily suspend free movement across Schengen borders during security alerts.

France has had such curbs on free movement in place since 2015.

However, many of the proposals now on the table have proven difficult to get agreement, let alone implementation, suggesting that the 27 national EU leaders will have a hard nut to crack when they are due to decide on concrete steps next month.

