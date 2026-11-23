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Railway workers work on the removal of a derailed train carriage in Cleon, north-western France, on Sept 16.

ROUEN – French police on Nov 23 arrested three people at a traveller camp in connection with the September derailment of a train that injured 44 people, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

In France, the term “travellers” refers to communities who maintain an itinerant lifestyle, including some of Romani origin.

The train, carrying 186 passengers, derailed on Sept 11 between the cities of Rouen and Caen in Normandy, north-western France.

Prosecutors at the time said the driver had tested negative for alcohol or drugs and that a section of rail found on the track may have caused the derailment. A local official said the fragment weighed around 300kg.

Police on Nov 23 detained a 45-year-old and his 22-year-old twin sons at the camp near the site of the accident, one of the sources told AFP.

They were taken into police custody on suspicion of attempted theft, theft committed by a group, and involuntary bodily injury, the source said.

After the derailment, President Emmanuel Macron warned of the growing threat posed by Moscow’s shadow operations across Europe, saying he had ordered measures to protect France’s critical infrastructure. AFP