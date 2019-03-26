France, China sign 15 commercial deals, including with Airbus, EDF

PARIS (REUTERS) - France signed 15 business contracts with China worth billions of euros on Monday, including a multi-plane order with Airbus and a 1 billion euro (S$1.53 billion) contract for EDF to build an offshore wind farm in China, the French presidency said.

France's Fives and China National Building Materials Group signed a 1 billion euro deal to cooperate on energy savings in developing countries. CMA-CGM and China State Shipbulding Corporation sign 1.2 billion euro deal to build 10 container ships.

The two sides also agreed to lift an embargo of French poultry exports.